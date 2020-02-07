In Karim Shah’s documentary “ Taliban Country ,” “Frontline” correspondent Najibullah Quraishi is escorted along highways cratered by IED blasts and lined with the scorched hulks of ruined vehicles. He is entering the heart of the beast to meet with Taliban leaders to discuss possibilities for peace.

After more than 18 years of fighting, in which 2,400 US troops and an estimated 35,000 civilians have been killed, and $2 trillion dollars has been spent, the war in Afghanistan, the longest in US history, continues. The Taliban’s power grows, ISIS has established bases, and most of the people live in abject poverty and under the constant threat of violence.

They express confidence in their victory and frustration that President Trump had just suspended negotiations. Their bottom line is that there will be no peace until all Americans are gone. And they believe they have control of more of the country than at any time since the Americans invaded in 2001.

How does the average Afghan citizen feel about this? Quraishi poses this question to a schoolteacher in a village in Taliban country. “If the area is controlled by the Taliban, the people are happy,” he says. “If the area is controlled by the government, the people are happy, too. People are happy when there is no fighting.” The chances of that happening seem remote. Even if by some miracle peace is made with the United States and the Afghan government, the Taliban will likely be fighting with ISIS, who have vowed to destroy them.

Most Led Zeppelin fans are content to, say, repeatedly play “Stairway to Heaven” in the wee hours of the morning when the mood takes them. Akio Sakurai, the title subject of Peter Michael Dowd’s “Mr. Jimmy,” has taken his obsession far beyond that, to the realm of Elvis impersonators and Civil War reenactors and beyond.

Growing up in the wintry, picturesque, and remote town of Tōkamachi, Japan, Sakurai and his friends discovered the band and bonded over the music. When Sakurai moved to Tokyo and took on a dull job as a kimono salesman he decided to break out of the routine not just by listening to the music but by virtually becoming the Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page.

He studied the albums but also the movie “The Song Remains the Same” (1976), bootleg tapes, and videos of all the band’s concerts. He meticulously imitated every note from every Page performance to the point where he could recreate the subtle differences in the same song played at different venues. His wife and a friend helped him to reproduce almost thread by thread some of the outfits that Page wore on stage. The guitars, amplifiers, even the electronic components had to be identical. Then he would take his magnificent, probably very expensive obsession to small Tokyo clubs and wow his small legion of followers.

This went on for 35 years, until one day Jimmy Page himself was in the neighborhood and dropped in on a show and embraced his doppelganger, lauding his achievement. And that’s when Sakurai’s quest took a drastic, potentially tragic turn.

Strange, moving, and darkly comic, Sakurai’s story is like a cross between a Jorge Luis Borges story and the 1984 heavy metal mockumentary “This is Spinal Tap,” a fascinating study of an almost Zen-like process of obliterating and recreating one’s individual identity.

Some documentaries focus on an issue or an argument, others open up like a richly imagined novel. Erick Stoll and Chase Whiteside’s “América” falls into the latter category — its whimsical eye for eccentric humanity is evident in an opening sequence featuring sweet-natured Diego performing for tourists in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, as a stilt-walking Elvis. It’s a lucrative gig, but Diego must return to his remote home village to care for his 93-year-old grandmother, the América of the title, who suffers from dementia and is one of the loveliest and most ethereal old women to appear on the screen.

There he is joined by his estranged brothers Rodrigo, who conducts a campy meditation class, and Bruno, an itinerant circus performer, and all three have put their lives on hold for this task. Their father, who is supposed to be América’s caretaker, languishes in jail on seemingly spurious charges of elder abuse until his sons can come up with bail money.

The filmmakers spent three years with this unconventional family, recording their gentleness, disagreements, and different approaches to how best attend to their grandmother’s needs. They record the complex relationships with empathy, nuance, and an eye for telling detail.

On Feb. 14, 2018, Valentine’s Day, a gunman entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Fla. In 6 minutes and 20 seconds he shot to death 14 students and three staff members and wounded 17 others.

Emily Taguchi and Jake Lefferman’s documentary “After Parkland” follows the lives of some of the students who survived and some of the parents of those killed. It shows how they dealt with the grief and loss by becoming politically engaged and committed to instituting changes — to gun laws, to law enforcement — so that such tragedies do not happen again.

There is a lot of work to be done — the film ends listing the mass shootings that occurred throughout the country in the months after Parkland happened.

