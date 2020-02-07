Even so, having a thorough grounding in the concert etiquette (established in the late 19th and early 20th centuries) may affect how much you enjoy classical concerts. If you breach one of the concert hall’s sacred tenets — no talking, no moving around except in an emergency, no clapping except at prescribed moments — it’s likely that someone will note your transgression with a sharp look or dismissive comment. Except in the rarest of cases, that someone will not be a musician, a conductor, nor anyone involved with the concert itself. It’ll be one of your fellow listeners.

This may come as a shock, but you don’t need anything special to enjoy live classical music. You don’t need freshly shined shoes and an ironed shirt. You don’t need to know the minutiae of every composer or musician. You don’t need an advanced degree in music theory — or any sort of degree, for that matter.

Advertisement

Ostensibly, these listeners are there for the same reason as you: to partake in the irreplicable experience of live music. However, all those harsh looks can give concertgoers the message that they’re experiencing music the wrong way. Music can create a profound connection to our shared humanity, but for now, at least, there’s room for only a small range of human behaviors in the concert hall.

Compare this to any other type of live show. At venues big and small for pop, folk, rock, and more, you’ll see people standing or sitting attentively, but you’ll also see people chatting, sipping drinks, dancing, tweeting, and broadcasting their favorite snippets to Instagram. None of these is the “correct” way to experience the show (unless you’re built like a linebacker and blocking the front row, in which case my 5-foot-1 self has some choice words for you). But at most classical concerts, the roadmap is very clear: sit down, clap when the conductor lowers the baton, wait in a long line for the bathroom at intermission, then sit again and clap more.

Advertisement

It wasn’t always this way. Concerts in the 18th and early 19th centuries were boisterous affairs, where music often played second fiddle to social whirls. Audience members thought nothing of interrupting a piece with demands that a musician play something else.

Then along came Richard Wagner, who dimmed the lights, sunk the orchestra out of sight, and strictly forbade any of that frivolity at his Bayreuth Festival in Germany. French critic Denis Magnus quipped in 1882, “I do not advise anyone with a cold to enter the Bayreuth temple; they would be torn to bits. The silence is more profound than a church; not a word can be uttered, even in a whisper, to one’s neighbor on the right without being energetically shushed by the one on the left — it would be a profanation of the religious center where Wagner is the supreme pontiff."

Maybe it’s not that intense anymore. But at the average concert at Symphony or Jordan Halls, any behavior that deviates from expectation can feel like a jolt — and it might even make national news, like when 9-year-old Ronan Mattin’s happy reaction to Mozart (“wow!”) was caught on recording at a Handel and Haydn Society concert last May. This kicked off a search for the “wow kid,” which ultimately led to Ronan and his grandparents being invited to a H+H rehearsal as guests of honor. But before any of that happened, the autistic boy was immediately hustled out of the concert hall by his grandfather, who was concerned that the “wow” had been perceived as rude and disruptive.

Advertisement

“When we get into the sound of a concert, why is it that coughing between movements or a candy wrapper is acceptable, but someone’s joyous response is not? It’s just so weird,” said Aubrey Bergauer, the former executive director of the California Symphony, chatting over Skype.

For Chrysanthe Tan, a Los Angeles-based violinist, composer, and radio host who was named one of “10 LGBTQ Composers You Should Know” by ArtsBoston in 2018, those expected behaviors can feel stifling. “It’s very uncomfortable for me to go to concerts. I almost never go,” said Tan, who was diagnosed with autism as an adult. “Even though I’m a musician myself ... it doesn’t feel like the concert space is made for me.”

She’s had to stifle her natural reactions to music, she explained over the phone. “It’s like oh my gosh, what if I accidentally say ‘wow?’ It’s going to cause such a stir!”

For some autistic listeners, and those with other sensory processing disorders, sitting silently through a concert can range from difficult to impossible. In recent years, performing arts organizations around the country — including the Boston Pops — have made a special effort to welcome those patrons and their families with sensory-friendly concerts. At the Pops, these concerts have been re-toolings of family or holiday programs, and they feature shorter run times, smaller crowds, quiet rooms, and relaxed house rules. Listeners can move around, stim, and react to the music any way they like.

Advertisement

But for Tan’s part, she’s not interested in attending a sensory-friendly concert. “There’s a lot of aspects of them I wouldn’t like. Autistic people are people of extremes, that don’t all line up,” she said. “If you’re not in the target audience you will feel out of the loop.” In addition to these events, she’d like to see some accommodations in regular programming for adult listeners with different sensory needs.

How about expanding that? If concertgoers can learn to accept tiny disruptions as a part of the shared experience, everyone — not just autistic listeners — stands to benefit.

We know it’s not the music that keeps people from coming back to classical concerts. In 2014, Bergauer solicited feedback from millennial and Gen X patrons of the California Symphony, and she found they were put off by everything but the actual art. The website wasn’t user-friendly. The program notes seemed like they were written for people with PhDs. And it wasn’t clear how they should behave at the concerts.

“They felt anxiety, so much anxiety about this, because they wanted to fit in,” Bergauer said. “These are negative emotions being associated with the experience we are trying to provide, before the experience even begins.”

Advertisement

Organizations can relax the rules, but it’s more important for them to actively cultivate an accepting concert-hall culture, Bergauer said. Because if patrons fear hissing should they applaud between movements, it doesn’t matter whether or not the orchestra welcomes it.

Under Bergauer’s direction, the California Symphony started to encourage a less formal atmosphere. Cellphones are allowed on silent. Listeners can bring drinks to their seats. Applauding between movements is encouraged. “We [wanted] people to have an emotional reaction to this art, and to share that, and show that,” Bergauer said.

The orchestra also streamlined its website for easier navigation and added a pithy, beginner-friendly guide to concert hall basics. The symphony’s donor base quadrupled during Bergauer’s time there.

Research has shown that most orchestras don’t have any problem attracting new patrons, but getting them to return is a whole other game. The more one deviates from the profile of the typical classical concert-goer (in most of this country, that’s white, baby boomer, and relatively gender-conforming) the more they stand out already. If visible emotion is strictly policed on top of that, it follows that the new generation of listeners will feel uncomfortable in the concert hall — and it doesn’t take much to leave someone with the impression they just don’t belong.

So in the 2020s, let’s leave room for more diverse experiences in the concert hall. There will always be room for people to sit and take in the show from a cozy velvet seat. What would it feel like if we could cheer or clap when the music invites it? Or take snapshots to share with friends? Or even move our bodies if space allows? Maybe, one day, someone will even dance.

Zoë Madonna can be reached at zoe.madonna@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @knitandlisten. Madonna’s work is supported by the Rubin Institute for Music Criticism, San Francisco Conservatory of Music, and Ann and Gordon Getty Foundation.