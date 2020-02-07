That sequel series of “Thirtysomething” is getting closer and closer. ABC is moving ahead with a pilot for the followup to the 1987-91 show, which will be called “Thirtysomething(else).” That’s right, they’re pushing the title over the line from cutesy to cutesieseeez.

Timothy Busfield, Patricia Wettig, Ken Olin, and Mel Harris (pictured in 1989) will reprise their "Thirtysomething" roles in "Thirtysomething(else)."

Original creators Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick are back for the new series, which will focus in on the grown-up kids of the original cast. Ken Olin (Michael Steadman), Mel Harris (Hope Murdoch), Timothy Busfield (Elliot Weston), and Patty Wettig (Nancy Weston) will all return as supporting characters.

Chris Wood, of “Supergirl” and “The Vampire Diaries,” will play Michael and Hope’s son, Leo Steadman.