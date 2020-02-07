Development firm Peebles Corp. on Friday filed preliminary plans with the Boston Planning & Development Agency for the building on the northeast corner of Mass. Avenue and Boylston Street, alongside the Hynes MBTA station. The so-called Parcel 13 site — which slices above the Pike — was awarded in 2014 to Peebles, which planned a hotel and condos there and agreed to build new entrances and other improvements to the MBTA station. But there has been little progress since.

A long-dormant hotel and condominium project that would rise above the Massachusetts Turnpike in the Back Bay has taken its first small step forward in years.

In a letter to the BPDA, Peebles consultant Mark Rosenshein said the developer has been working with transportation officials to understand the complex engineering and economic challenges of building on the site, and the plan now “represents a thoroughly understood and financially feasible development.” At 430,000 square feet, it would be a bit bigger than what Peebles initially proposed, and would reach as high as 221 feet, or 17 stories, with public space at the busy intersection, first-floor retail and a 200-space parking garage.

The project is being revived as the long-held dream of building above the Pike appears closer than it has since Copley Place opened nearly 40 years ago.

Across Mass. Avenue from Peebles’ site, developer Samuels & Associates plans to break ground this spring on a two-building complex above the busy highway. Slightly to the west, developer John Rosenthal says he’s finally ready to go on the long-planned Fenway Center project. But plans for another air rights parcel, across Boylston Street from Peebles’ site, fell through last summer and its principals — veteran developer Steven Weiner and construction magnate John Fish — are squaring off in court over it.

At Parcel 13, Peebles is getting ready to talk specifics once again. The company will file more detailed plans for its project, and aims to soon schedule community meetings, Rosenshein said in his letter to the BPDA.





Tim Logan can be reached at timothy.logan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @bytimlogan.