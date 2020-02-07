The temperature in Antarctica reached a record-breaking 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18.3 degrees Celsius) at one site on Thursday, almost a full Celsius degree above the previous high set five years ago.

Argentine scientists on the Esperanza base who confirmed the reading said that wasn’t the only record broken this week. The nation’s Marambio site registered the highest temperature for the month of February since 1971. Thermometers there marked 57 degrees Fahrenheit (14.1 Celsius), above the previous February 2013 reading of 56 degrees Fahrenheit (13.8 Celsius).