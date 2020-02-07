The temperature in Antarctica reached a record-breaking 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18.3 degrees Celsius) at one site on Thursday, almost a full Celsius degree above the previous high set five years ago.
Argentine scientists on the Esperanza base who confirmed the reading said that wasn’t the only record broken this week. The nation’s Marambio site registered the highest temperature for the month of February since 1971. Thermometers there marked 57 degrees Fahrenheit (14.1 Celsius), above the previous February 2013 reading of 56 degrees Fahrenheit (13.8 Celsius).
The reports are shocking, but not surprising, said Frida Bengtsson, who is leading a expedition to the Antarctic for the environmental group Greenpeace.
“We’ve been in the Antarctic for the last month, documenting the dramatic changes this part of the world is undergoing as our planet warms,” she said in an email. “In the last month, we’ve seen penguin colonies sharply declining under the impacts of climate change in this supposedly pristine environment.”