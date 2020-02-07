It might be February, but you can take to the seas thanks to the New England Boat Show. The annual event offers all kinds of seafaring adventures: Board (and buy) luxury cruisers and marine accessories; get fishing tips and attend sailing seminars; and, if you’re looking to toss it all overboard, attend a Marine Career Day on Friday, Feb. 14.
Mini-mariners can climb on a life-size whale named Salt, take hands-on classes hosted by experts from the Annapolis School of Seamanship, build their own toy boats, and visit paddle pools.
The show runs from Saturday, Feb. 8, until Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center (415 Summer St.). Tickets are $16 and free for kids 12 and under. Learn more at www.newenglandboatshow.com.
