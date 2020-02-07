It might be February, but you can take to the seas thanks to the New England Boat Show. The annual event offers all kinds of seafaring adventures: Board (and buy) luxury cruisers and marine accessories; get fishing tips and attend sailing seminars; and, if you’re looking to toss it all overboard, attend a Marine Career Day on Friday, Feb. 14.

Mini-mariners can climb on a life-size whale named Salt, take hands-on classes hosted by experts from the Annapolis School of Seamanship, build their own toy boats, and visit paddle pools.