A new North End shop makes the case that candy is indeed the best medicine. Barcelona-based Happy Pills is a pharmacy-like setup that encourages customers to fill their own sweet prescriptions. Grab a bottle, fill it with candy as colorful as Gaudi architecture, and slap on the fun, cheerful label of your choice. Pay attention – there are sweet and sour options. There may soon be vegan and gluten-free concoctions, too. Happy Pills, 121 Salem St., Boston, 208-502-1131‬, happypills.es/en