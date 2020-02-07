If your Valentine’s plans include having someone else cook for you, there are tons of options for romantic heart-shaped savory and sweet dishes.

The creative chefs and kitchens around town are pulling out all the stops when it comes to heart-shaped foods to get pulses racing and stomachs rumbling this Valentine’s Day. Whether you’re going out or staying in, these treats will thrill hearts and bellies.

South End mainstay Coppa Enoteca (coppaboston.com) is offering a charming pepperoni pizza special with housemade sauce and mozzarella, each adorned with heart-shaped pepperoni. It will be available in-store only during lunch and dinner service on Friday, Feb. 14, until the hand-cut pepperoni runs out. Downtown retro arcade and bar Versus (versusboston.com) is offering heart-shaped pizzas from Feb. 9-16.

Prefer something a little lighter? Chef Chris Coombs’s Savin Hill outpost dbar (dbarboston.com) will serve an elegant heart-shaped beet ravioli with chèvre and walnuts for dinner on Valentine’s Day.

Porto (porto-boston.com), in the Back Bay is pouring two special drinks over Valentine’s weekend. The Espress-Yo Love cocktail mixes vodka, Bailey’s Irish Cream, chambord and is topped off with a heart-shaped marshmallow, and the lighter Sparkling Heart cocktail is a bubbly blend of cava, cocchi and a dash of cranberry and garnished with red gummy hearts.

Want to grab breakfast with your sweetheart and bring the kids? South Street Diner (southstreetdiner.com) is serving heart (and xo) shaped pancakes for Valentine’s Day. Bonus: They’re open 24 hours a day!

Cozy night at home

Skipping all the hubbub and cooking at home? Don’t worry, you’re covered if you’re cooking a fancy dinner, or just want to grab a sweet surprise.

Start the morning with love from Bruegger’s Bagels, which will have heart shaped bagels available in blueberry, plain, and cinnamon raisin varieties available Feb. 10-14 while supplies last. Pre-orders are available for singles or a big bundle, if you want to bring in a box to share with your co-workers.

Speaking of bringing in a box of love, Dunkin’ is offering its annual heart-shaped donuts in two tempting flavors. The Brownie Batter Donut is filled with brownie batter-flavored buttercream filling and frosted with chocolate icing, and the Cupid’s Choice Donut is filled with Bavarian Kreme and frosted with strawberry-flavored icing.

The butchers at your local Stop & Shop (select stores) will be busy, creating juicy “sweetheart steaks,” which are two ribeyes packaged together as a heart. Or, if you’d prefer your flowers on your plate, they’re also creating sirloin steak roses. Wegman’s locations in Massachusetts will also have heart-shaped steaks, and their famous sushi counter will be creating heart-shaped maki rolls the week of the holiday.

For the finale, stop by any Flour Bakery (you can pre-order online at FlourBakery.com) for a slew of heart-shaped cookies and other treats. You’ll find naughty and nice sweetheart cookies with royal icing frosting, sweetheart fruit tarts with chocolate hearts on top, mini Oreo hearts with pink peppermint filling, chocolate cupcakes with vanilla buttercream frosting, chocolate dipped strawberries and an Oreo cookie heart, and finally raspberry Linzer heart cookies.

Tanya Edwards can be reached at edwardstanyalynn@gmail.com.