The two entrepreneurs, who met while working at Boston-based activewear company Crane + Lion — Cimo as director of marketing and ReQua as director of operations — launched retail incubator For Now in 2017 as a way to connect consumers to newer and digital-only brands selling apparel, accessories, and homewares.

The idea behind it was this: Many smaller brands can only afford to sell their products online. At the same time, potential customers may not have a chance to discover those businesses if they’re web-only. So Cimo and ReQua set out to curate a store filled with items from brands that wouldn’t otherwise have access to that kind of physical space.

Over the past two-plus years, Cimo and ReQua, who themselves grew up in New England, have worked with well over 100 brands and currently have one For Now location in the Seaport (68 Seaport Blvd.) and another seasonal one on Nantucket reopening in May (29 Centre St.).

“We think, quite frankly, every young brand needs a door in order to get their product physically in front of a customer so that [the customers] can touch, try, and feel, but also learn the brand’s story, so that it can really resonate with them,” said ReQua, who earned an MBA at Babson.

And since she and Cimo opened their doors, they’ve seen founders not only meet consumers but also get to know other business owners — whether in-store, on social media, or at panels and events the pair organize.

“There's this incredible network of founders that all share very similar war stories and benefit from sort of being in the same camp,” ReQua said. “It's, almost surprisingly, not competitive. All the founders really want to help one another and share their war stories so people aren't repeating the same mistakes.”

Next month, the pair will emphasize that entrepreneur-to-entrepreneur aspect of their matchmaking. On March 12, For Now will host its inaugural Female Founders Summit at the Breather spaces at 313 Congress St. in the Seaport, providing a chance for successful female executives to pass on their experience to budding female business owners.

For Now doesn’t exclusively carry women-made items, but a female-focused summit still feels natural for the company, Cimo and ReQua said.

“[O]ur audience for the summit, for attendees, is women who perhaps have a corporate job and they want to leave to start their own business, or they have a job and they have a side hustle that’s really their passion and they want to grow that so that they can then leave their job, or they’re more like us, where they do have a young business but are still learning a ton from colleagues and peers in the industry,” said Cimo, a graduate of BU’s College of Communication.

The event will feature keynotes — one by Cheryl Kaplan, co-founder of Italian-made shoe brand M. Gemi, and the other by Raegan Moya-Jones, co-founder of baby brand Aden + Anai and moonshine brand Saint Luna. Panels will host a roster of speakers that includes Tara Foley, founder of clean beauty store Follain; Christina Pardy, founder of knitwear company Sh*t That I Knit; and Gianne Doherty, co-founder of organic bath and beauty brand Organic Bath Co. and founder of WELL Summit.

Attendees who purchased VIP tickets (which have already sold out) will also have access to smaller group discussions, which Cimo and ReQua are calling “topic-driven office hours.” The day will wrap up with an afterparty at For Now’s Seaport location, complete with shopping opportunities, of course.

Early bird tickets for the half-day summit are available for $150 at itsfornow.com until Feb. 15, after which admission will cost $200.

Kaplan — who lives in Boston and launched M. Gemi (which also has offices in New York City and Florence, Italy) in 2015 — believes the summit will be a chance for women to connect and form relationships that last beyond March. She said that, over the course of her own career, the mentors she’s found and the people she’s mentored aren’t necessarily those she’s worked with, but “people that I’ve networked with and stayed in touch with.”

She thinks it’s great, too, that the event will take place in Boston, because many conferences and summits in her industry are held in New York.

“[Boston is] such a small town,” Kaplan said. “To be able to get together and meet and, in that way, be able to stay in touch and continue to network… [The summit] is a day and time, but what will be so nice is to be able to continue those conversations beyond that single day.”



