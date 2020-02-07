Although the photo illustration with Dave Barry’s “Year in Review” (December 29) depicts only twice as many images of men than women (10 to 5, “Baby Yoda” included), Barry’s story itself is a runaway male love fest. By my count, there are about 46 references to individual men (and men’s sports teams) and about 10 references to women. Barry gives us the funny lowdown on such key cultural figures as Francesco Molinari, Kyle Giersdorf, and Eric Swalwell (who?), but no Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Nancy Pelosi, Toni Morrison, Greta Thunberg, Lizzo, Megan Rapinoe, MiMi Aung, Michelle Obama, or even Melania Trump. Certainly, more than 10 women did something significantly funny, outrageous, or important enough in 2019 to warrant inclusion.

Rebecca Woodland

Amherst

This year’s Dave Barry roundup was exceptional! It made me say “ouch” to all of the nonsense going on in our government but it also made me howl with laughter. It is Barry’s gift to us to make us laugh in times of adversity.

Kathleen Erwin

Brookline

OK, Dave . . . . you have to stop this writing! I am elderly, and suffer an old slingshot wound from the Civil War. When I laugh, it hurts. How cruel of you to write this painful stuff.

George Tupper

Pocasset

Takes on Giving

Phil Buchanan’s Perspective article, “Why Your Local Nonprofit Needs Your Help Right Now” (December 29), hits the nail on the head. We, too, salute the charitable organizations that are critical to the fabric of our local communities, often filling gaps for social services where public budgets and resources are lacking, and advocating for those whose voices are unheard.One way our company helps is by providing each of our colleagues with $1,000 to donate to a local charity of their choice. While some contribute to larger organizations, most choose small, grass-roots organizations in their own community. This year, $553,000 was donated to 365 nonprofits throughout Massachusetts. This model encourages philanthropy close to home and provides an opportunity for smaller charities that might not otherwise be on the radar for large donors. When it comes to corporate philanthropy, we encourage businesses to consider directly involving those who know their community best: their employees.

Dennis Clarke

Chairman and CEO, Cummings Properties

Recently Phil Buchanan asked the question of why charitable giving is down in America. I can give the answer: junk mail and telemarketing phone calls. If a person decides to give their money to a cause they deem worthy, they soon find their mailbox filled with letters begging for other causes. If you want people to donate again, you need to clean up your house. Why are charities exempt from the harshest junk mail and telemarketing rules? The Do Not Call list does not work on charities. What makes the charitable industry so special that a person cannot force them to stop communication? Charity vetting services like Charity Navigator and CharityWatch shouldn’t have to exist. I shouldn’t have to know how to read an IRS 990 for a charity in order to figure out if it is worthy of my money. The selling and trading of mailing lists in the charitable industry is shameful. Stop punishing the generosity of your donors by harassing them with an avalanche of begging letters and relentless phone calls.

Jennifer Bell

Long Beach, California

While local soup kitchens, shelters, and health centers, many staffed by nonpaid volunteers, struggle with a decreased level of contributions, the sour taste left by recently disgraced big donors may not be as responsible as the recent changes in our personal income tax structure. Now small donors who make up the funding for those direct, community-based organizations have lost their ability to deduct their contributions while the big-name contributors continue to receive a de facto government subsidy.

Paul Lutz

Derry, New Hampshire

