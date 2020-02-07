The Carry-On, $225 at Away, 50 Seaport Boulevard, Boston, 617-535-3366, awaytravel.com

Charmeuse wrap, $245 at Cuyana, 112 Newbury Street, Boston, 857-317-4966, cuyana.com

Sweet Tart loose leaf tea, $19.96/4 ounce tin at DavidsTea, Assembly Row, Somerville, 617-625-1251, and other locations; davidstea.com

Neon Rainbow print, $100 at ICA Store, Institute of Contemporary Art, 25 Harbor Shore Drive, Boston, 617-478-3104, icastore.org

Neck wrap therapy pack by Slow North, $44 at Kreatelier, 804 Hope Street, Providence, 401-432-7995, kreatelier.com

Confetti cookies, $20/tin of six at Milk Bar, 3 Brattle Street, Cambridge, 857-321-8430, milkbarstore.com

850 sneakers, $99.99 at New Balance, 583 Boylston Street, Boston, 617-266-1583, and other locations; newbalance.com

Shine Bright sandalwood and vanilla soy wax candle, $18 at Noon, 18 Post Road, Warwick, Rhode Island, 401-455-1222, noondesignshop.com

Mindfulness Cards, $16.95 at Paper Source, 1361 Beacon Street, Brookline, 617-264-2800, and other locations; papersource.com

Calming salt soak by Summer Glow Co., $32 at Salt & Grove, 7 Prince Place, Newburyport, 978-225-0240, saltandgrove.com

Electric diffuser by Serene House, $69.95 at Williams Sonoma, Derby Street Shops, Hingham, 781-740-4690, and other locations; williams-sonoma.com

Phlox, nirvana, and camilla rose silk underwear bundle, $98 at Uwila Warrior, 15 Charles Street, Boston, uwilawarrior.com

Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.