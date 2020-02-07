Start celebrating Valentine’s Day early at the Cannabis Lovefest on Feb. 9, hosted by the Massachusetts Recreational Consumer Council. Perfect for couples or singles hoping to make their special day highly enjoyable, the event focuses on self-care, mental health, and of course, marijuana. Attendees can expect to be pampered with manicures, massages, music, food, crafts and more. Cannabis Lovefest: Location provided upon registration. Tickets $25. Jan. 9, 6-9 p.m. Search for “Cannabis Lovefest” on facebook.com .

Roses are customary gifts for a loved one on Valentine’s Day, but what about trying a different kind of flower this year? Specifically, one of the marijuana variety. From pot-infused chocolates to CBD salves, here’s a list of activities, products, and gifts to enjoy with the weed lover in your life this holiday.

Naughty Girls Nite Out takes place on Feb. 12 and also focuses on love and pleasure. The event, according to organizers, introduces guests to “the basics” of sex toys and recreational cannabis -- and aims to start a conversation about pleasure and self-expression. But there’s no reason you can’t share what you learn with that special someone. Food, drinks, and giveaways. Naughty Girls Nite Out at Somerville Brewing Company, 15 Ward St., Somerville. Tickets $25. Feb. 12, 6:30-9 p.m. Search for “Naughty Girls Nite Out” on eventbrite.com.

Looking to celebrate with the artistic cannabis lover in your life? Sign up for Cloud 9aint’s Valentine Paint Nite on Feb. 15. Enjoy the relaxed atmosphere in a weed-friendly space while you chat (or not!) with other attendees and set to work on your very own masterpiece. The organization will host two painting sessions on Feb. 15 and tickets ($50-$55 + fees) are available online. BYOC. Cloud 9aint’s Paint Nite: Location provided upon registration, Feb. 15, 5-8 p.m. or 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Search for “Cloud 9aint’s Paint Nite” on eventbrite.com.

Rather stay home? Cannabis companies are rolling out products designed for Valentine’s Day, whether you’re planning to indulge with a partner, friends, or just by yourself. Spice things up with a different take on a Valentine’s Day classic: infused chocolate. Head to a dispensary to peruse the array of chocolates, gummies, and other infused goodies that most offer. Or, for something a little more geared toward romance, check out Licit Brands’ newly-released aphrodisiac THC and CBD infused chocolate bar. revolutionaryclinics.org.

For dinner, treat your significant other to a pot-infused meal prepared by a gourmet chef. Numerous cannabis dinner services across the state cook up meals that combine cannabis with fine dining. Dinner at Mary’s says it provides guests with a “choose your own adventure” experience where dosage is controlled by the patron. Mary’s catering service brings cannabis right to your home in the form of appetizers or full five-course meals. dinner-at-marys.com

If a home-cooked meal is more your love language, you can try cooking your loved one a THC-infused feast. Area dispensaries like Brookline New England Treatment Access offer tasteless sativa, hybrid, and indica distillates with terpenes added for unique flavor blends. Add a little oil to your lovingly prepared dish -- or takeout -- to make it just a bit more special. Brookline New England Treatment Access: 160 Washington St., Brookline. netacare.org

As far as gifts go, check out love-themed marijuana accessories for the cannabis connoisseur in your life. Head to Etsy or search out other independent artists for gifts like this heart-shaped pipe or these pink rolling papers dotted with hearts. Support a local artist when buying your glassware: Phil Todisco works out of Ipswich and creates cannabis accessories from glass and quartz, anything from 12-inch tall bongs to tiny one-hitters. Todisco uses his Instagram account (@therealtrashfire) to advertise his products. (You can also commission him if you’re looking for something specific.) Glass artist Brian Sheridan (@briansheridanglass) is based out of western Massachusetts and creates pieces with bright colors and intricate designs, featuring glow-in-the-dark and neon-painted pipes.

If THC isn’t in your holiday plans, CBD products are perfect to relax after a long day of Valentine’s Day fun. Pamper yourself or a partner with a full CBD spa night — Reign Together’s CBD massage oil is designed to be anti-inflammatory and “balancing,” and Wildflower just introduced a CBD-infused lavender soap paired with a CBD cool stick that relieves muscle cramping, aches, and pains. buywildflower.com



