Here’s what you need to know if you plan to visit any of the shops.

Curaleaf in Provincetown, Triple M (M3 Ventures) in Plymouth, and Hope Heal Health in Fall River all began recreational sales recently, and they’re now among three dozen recreational marijuana shops in the state.

There may have been a lull in marijuana shop openings over the holiday season, but Massachusetts appears to have resumed a fairly steady pace, with three new shops opening over the past two weeks.

Curaleaf — Provincetown

Opening date: Wednesday, Jan. 29 (Grand Opening on Thursday, Feb. 6)

Location

170 Commercial St. in Provincetown.

Hours

The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The company expects to introduce extended hours — likely 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week — during the summer.

Parking

There is no parking onsite or shuttle bus because the store is in the town center. Curaleaf is within walking distance from public parking lots, and there are bicycle racks nearby.

Payment

Customers can pay using cash or the CanPay app. The store is not accepting debit cards, credit cards, or checks.

Purchasing limits

The company does not expect to set additional limits beyond the state-mandated ones.

Can you preorder?

Customers were not initially able to preorder, but online ordering is expected to begin this weekend.

Triple M (M3 Ventures) — Plymouth

Opening date: Monday, Feb. 3

Location

9 Collins Ave. in Plymouth.

Hours

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday through Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Parking

There is a parking lot available with over 100 spots.

Payment

Customers can pay using their debit card, cash, or the CanPay app.

Purchasing limits

Beyond the state-mandated limits, the store has put additional limits on most products. Customers are limited to buying an eighth an ounce of flower, four pre-rolls, three edibles, three concentrates, and four patches or salves.

Can you preorder?

Medical patients can currently preorder, and adult-use customers are expected to be able to preorder starting next week.

Hope Heal Health — Fall River

Opening date: Friday, Feb. 7

Location

1 West St. in Fall River.

Hours

The store will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Parking

There are 150 parking spaces on site with reserved spots for medical patients.

Payment

Hope Heal Health is cash-only. There is an ATM inside the dispensary for customers who need it.

Purchasing limits

The store will not have any purchasing limits beyond the state-mandated ones.

Can you preorder?

No.

