“It’s a very fluid investigation,” he said. Boyle said he did not know the medical status of the two people who were shot.

Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a Boston spokesman, confirmed the shootings. He said authorities are trying to determine whether there is a connection between the two incidents.

Two people were shot Friday morning in possibly related incidents near Brigham and Women’s Hospital and later near a shopping area on Route 9 in Brookline, Boston police said.

He said it’s not yet known whether the Route 9 shooting involved police firing their guns.

The report came in at 9:20 a.m., Boston police spokesman Maisha Miraj said.

Advertisement

Brigham and Women’s spokeswoman Elaine St. Peter said at about 9:45 a.m., “There was an active shooter alert at the hospital. That security alert is now all clear.” She referred all further questions to the police.

Police had taped off Francis Street and were not letting anyone in or out of the hospital at about 10 a.m. Police cars with blue lights flashing blocked the sidewalk on both sides. Yellow police caution tape ran alongside the main entry to the hospital, where patients drop off their cars to valet attendants.

Luiz Aragaki, 71, of Brookline, said he was leaving an EKG appointment at the Brigham on Friday morning when he "heard like an explosion.” He looked back and saw a man wearing a valet’s red coat and black pants lying on the ground in the crosswalk. The man’s hands were covering both ears and his body was trembling.

“It looked like he was kidding -- I didn’t see any blood,” Aragaki said.

Sarah Tibbetts, who came to Boston from her home in Maine to see a specialist on Friday, was in her doctor’s office when an active shooter alert was announced. She was locked into an examination room for several minutes, and then was ushered out of the back of the hospital. She never heard shots, she said, only sirens.

Advertisement

People gathered in a glass tunnel connecting medical buildings across Fenwood Road, peering out. Fenwood was also blocked off by police cars and caution tape.

n the second incident, State Police said there was an "active law enforcement incident ongoing at the Brookline-Newton line at Hammond Street and Route 9. There is no current threat to the public. There are road closures. Please avoid area. More info will come as its available,” the State Police tweeted at 9:44 a.m.

An employee at the CVS at the corner of Hammond and Route 9 said she heard shots, but she hadn’t seen anything. Numerous police, including from Brookline and State Police, were at the scene and the parking lot of the Star Market there was shut down.

Route 9 is closed from Chestnut Hill Avenue to Hammond Street in Brookline. Brookline police tweeted at 10 a.m. It was not immediately clear if the shutdown was in both the westbound and eastbound directions.

The Brigham has been a scene of deadly violence before. In January 2015, a man walked into Brigham and Women’s Hospital, asked to speak with Dr. Michael J. Davidson, and, when the cardiovascular surgeon stepped into an exam room to speak, fired two shots. Davidson, a 44-year-old cardiovascular surgeon, died later that day from his injuries.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Advertisement





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney. Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Felice J. Freyer can be reached at felice.freyer@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @felicejfreyer Zoe Greenberg can be reached at zoe.greenberg@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @zoegberg.