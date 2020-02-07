Boston firefighters are swarming on Causeway Street after a call around 4 p.m. reporting a fallen object due to high winds. One person suffered a minor injury in the area, fire department spokesman Brian Alkins said.

Multiple streets have been closed in the busy area, and crowds are gathering as thousands of weekend-anticipating commuters were streaming to North Station.

All entrances to the T at North Station are open, MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo said in an e-mail.