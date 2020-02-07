Boston firefighters are swarming on Causeway Street after a call around 4 p.m. reporting a fallen object due to high winds. One person suffered a minor injury in the area, fire department spokesman Brian Alkins said.
Multiple streets have been closed in the busy area, and crowds are gathering as thousands of weekend-anticipating commuters were streaming to North Station.
All entrances to the T at North Station are open, MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo said in an e-mail.
The Celtics are also slated to host the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m.
The problem was reported at 82 Causeway St., Boston police said.
Advertisement
Haverhill, Valenti, Causeway, and Canal streets were closed, said Boston Police Officer James Kenneally, a police spokesman.
A large contingent of fire trucks was on the scene shortly before 5 p.m. A large object could be seen on the sidewalk of one building.
Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com