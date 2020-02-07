The MBTA first reported the collision shortly before 6:40 p.m. When the crash occurred, the vehicle was empty, according to the agency. The Ashland Fire Department confirmed Thursday night there were no injuries in the crash.

A commuter rail train smashed into an empty car near the Ashland stop Thursday evening, causing a host of cancellations and delays on the Worcester line.

Shortly before the crash, a person who was in the car got out and ran to a nearby fire station to tell firefighters that the car was stuck and they needed help, but as the person approached the car realized the train was coming, Ashland Fire Chief Keith Robie told reporters at the scene.

Several trains, including Worcester-bound trains that were slated to leave South Station at 7:35 p.m. and 9:35 p.m. were canceled. Boston-bound trains on the line were also canceled, including ones slated to leave Worcester at 7:20 p.m., 8:30 p.m., 9 p.m., and 11:20 p.m.

One Worcester-bound train was running two hours behind schedule, while one Boston-bound train was running two-and-a-half hours behind because of the incident.

By 8:55 p.m., the car had been removed from the tracks. Normal service had resumed on the line shortly after 9 p.m.









