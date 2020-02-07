A man was shot and killed outside a gas station in Saugus Friday afternoon, and the suspect was later found dead in a cemetery, the Essex district attorney’s office said.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at an Essex Street Mobil station shortly after noon, said Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the DA’s office. A male victim was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 63-year-old suspect left the scene in a 2016 white Mini Cooper, and was later found dead in a car parked at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett, Kimball said.