The National Weather Service issued a series of advisories for the region early Friday. The North Shore, communities inside 495, and south central Massachusetts around Worcester will be under a wind advisory starting Friday afternoon and running until 8 p.m., and the South Shore, Cape Cod, and most of Rhode Island will be under a high wind warning for the same period of time. Parts of Middlesex and Worcester counties, along with much of Western Mass., began Friday under a winter weather advisory that should extend until about 5 p.m.

After a day of wintry precipitation Thursday, Greater Boston will get hit with rain and some high winds Friday and Western Massachusetts could get a few more flakes before all is said and done.

Advertisement

Towns in the western part of the state could get a couple of inches of snow, according to weather service forecasts, and there remains a possibility of some ice accumulation near Fitchburg and in the northwest corner of the state. The weather service warned that road conditions could be slick and hazardous in Western Massachusetts and near Fitchburg.

According to hourly NWS forecasts for Boston, the city should get some rain through midday, departing by mid-afternoon. That’s when the wind speed will kick up, with gusts possible up to 50 miles per hour in the city and up to 65 miles per hour on the Cape and Islands, according to the weather service.

The winds could be “damaging," forecasters wrote in NWS discussions early Friday, with the strongest winds battering the South Shore.

“Winds will blow down trees and power lines,” the weather service warned in the high wind advisory for southeastern Massachusetts. “Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.”

The advisory warned that power outages could result and advised people to “avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches.”

Advertisement

Peter Bailey-Wells can be reached at peter.bailey-wells@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @pbaileywells.