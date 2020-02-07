Over 30 people from Silver Lake Regional High School in Kingston were taken to hospitals following a report of an odor in a classroom, fire officials said.
A state HazMat team responded to the odor around 10:30 a.m., according to state fire marshal’s spokeswoman Jennifer Mieth. The team was called to assist Kingston firefighters at the scene.
While the situation is being assessed, the HazMat team recommended the school’s HVAC system be shut down and that the building be evacuated.
