“I turned around to the window and started recording,” he said in a telephone interview with the Globe, hours after the incident.

At first, the unfamiliar noise didn’t register for the New Hampshire resident. And then he heard three more.

Justin Heitmann was waiting to see his doctor at Brigham & Women’s Hospital’s arthritis center on Friday morning when he heard what he believed to be a gunshot just outside the windows.

What Heitmann captured on video was the apparent aftermath of a shooting outside of the hospital Friday morning that left a valet injured but in stable condition. The report of a shooting at the Brigham came in at 9:20 a.m. The hospital issued an active shooter alert before later giving the all-clear.

Two shot, one killed, in possibly related incidents near Brigham and Women's Hospital, Route 9

Heitmann said the whole incident felt surreal. He said he watched from behind the glass on the third floor of the building’s waiting room as a man in dark clothing hobbled away — apparently injured — from police officers at the intersection below. The man then then got into a vehicle and sped off.

“I saw the suspect ...very close to police turning around and hobbling back to his car,” Heitmann said, adding that he saw the man holding a gun. “I am assuming he got out of his car, started firing, and he was firing or moving toward police and they responded back and he got shot in the leg, and decided to turn around and got back in his car and left.”

The car that the alleged suspect got into in the video Heitmann took appears to the be same vehicle that crashed in a parking lot along Route 9, following a police pursuit Friday morning.

Officials said Friday that a person who may have been fleeing the shooting scene at the hospital was killed by police near a shopping area on Route 9 in Brookline.

Heitmann said he did not see the initial incident that led to the hospital issuing an alert, nor did he see shots fired between police and the alleged suspect below the hospital window — he only heard the noises before taking out his phone to record.

“That got my attention,” he said in a follow-up message. “[But the] suspect’s gun was out and so were police.”

Heitmann said he was surprised that police did not fire at the man as he walked with a visible limp back toward the car. In the video, which he shared with the Globe, the vehicle is seen next to a Boston Police cruiser. The driver’s side door of the car is wide open.

“Police had every opportunity to continue to shoot him,” he said. “I literally thought I was going to see a person die. There was a lot of time before he got back to his car, and they didn’t shoot anymore.”

Heitmann, who was shaken up by what he saw Friday, said he felt it was possible that police did not fire at the alleged suspect because they were “taking precautions, because it was such a busy intersection.”

“They were yelling at him. You can hear on video what the cops were saying — I think they were saying, ‘Drop the gun! Drop the gun!,’” he said. “I thought, ‘This guy is dead. They are going to blow him away right here,’ but they let him get in his car and drive away.”

After the man got into the car, Heitmann said, police took a precautionary stance. In the video, the alleged suspect’s vehicle disappears from view before police appear to give chase, their lights flashing and sirens blaring.

“I’m glad that there weren’t more people hurt,” Heitmann said, “it definitely could have been a really bad scene.”

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.