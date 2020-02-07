If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here.

Happy Friday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State.

Let’s be honest: This week was exhausting.

From the bizarre Iowa caucuses and President Trump’s State of the Union address to subpoenas in the Rhode Island Convention Center investigation, it hasn’t been easy to keep up with all of the news. Oh yeah, and Mookie Betts was traded, the Chiefs won the Super Bowl and Governor Gina Raimondo endorsed Michael Bloomberg.

To end the week, I reached out to Karen Kalunian from the Heart of Rhode Island Animal Rescue League to see if she could share a few adorable pictures of puppies that are up for adoption right now. If you’re looking for a new family member, you can contact the league at www.heartofri.org

Cappuccino Heart of Rhode Island Animal Rescue League (custom credit)/Heart of Rhode Island Animal Rescue League

Nothing like adding a little Cappuccino to your life. This fun-loving little bundle of joy is just a 14-week-old chihuahua/terrier mix and she’s just as cute as can be.

Barry and Earl Heart of Rhode Island Animal Rescue League (custom credit)/Heart of Rhode Island Animal Rescue League

Hound puppy brothers, Barry and Earl are just waiting to bring joy and laughter into your home! They are both sweet, smart and playful, so what’s not to love? Each of these boys is looking for their very own family.

One of the "Angel" puppies Heart of Rhode Island Animal Rescue League (custom credit)/Heart of Rhode Island Animal Rescue League

Meet one of the “Angel” puppies. She is just one of a litter of ten pitbull-mix puppies. They are all different colors and each one is adorable. They are twelve weeks old and ready to start their lives in loving homes.

Blue Skye Heart of Rhode Island Animal Rescue League (custom credit)/Heart of Rhode Island Animal Rescue League

Blue Skye looks like she’ll be a puppy forever. She will turn one on Valentine’s Day. She is a white purebred pomeranian who is deaf but that doesn’t stop her from being a totally happy little love-bug.

NEED TO KNOW

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY

A group of Rhode Island students who are suing the state for failing to provide them with a civics education will be honored this afternoon by the New England First Amendment Coalition in Boston. Ed Fitzpatrick will be there, so make sure you say hi.

It’s "Meet the Robot Day" at The Miriam Hospital. Visitors can meet the robots and learn more about robot-assisted surgery. Plus, there’s a naming contest.

Comedian Jeffrey Dunham is performing at The Dunk tonight.

Treasurer Seth Magaziner is hosting his annual job shadow day with approximately 100 high school students and six financial institutions in the state.

The Newport City Council is hosting a meeting on Saturday morning with the city’s General Assembly delegation to discuss legislative priorities.

