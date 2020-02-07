A 35-year-old man pleaded not guilty Thursday to killing Juan Ramon Rivera, 52, of Lowellin a 2018 car crash, prosecutors said.
Daniel Wamiti of Lowell was charged with motor vehicle homicide at Lowell Municipal Court, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said. Wamiti was released without bail on the condition that he not drive.
Rivera was killed on the morning of July 25, 2018. He had been driving a 2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor SUV in the area of Gorham and Manchester streets in Lowell when he was struck from behind around 7 a.m., prosecutors said.
Rivera was pronounced dead at the scene. Prosecutors said Wamiti slammed his 2012 Honda Accord into Rivera’s car while speeding.
Wamiti will appear in court for a pretrial conference on March 12.
