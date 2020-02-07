A New Hampshire man was caught with a loaded gun at Logan International Airport Friday morning, officials said.
When the man entered the checkpoint X-ray machine, Transportation Security Administration officers saw a loaded gun in his belongings, TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein said in a statement. They confiscated the .32-caliber gun, which contained eight live bullets.
After questioning the man, officers allowed him to return the gun to his car, the statement said.
The confiscation marks the second of the year at the airport, the statement said. If checked and declared, passengers are allowed to travel with guns. They must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, and ammunition must be separate.
Advertisement
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.