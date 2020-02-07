At 4:30 p.m., the suspect followed an elderly man through a back entrance of at Tobin Towers, an apartment building that is owned by the Quincy Housing Authority, police said.

Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole from several senior citizens and disabled people after he broke into their apartments Tuesday, Quincy police said.

The suspect, who wearing a dark Puma hat and a white hooded sweatshirt at the time, set down a black jacket with a fur-lined hood and a back pack inside of one of the building’s stairwells, QHA Executive Director James Marathas said.

He then walked through the building’s hallways to check for a unlocked doors, and entered an apartment through one, Marathas said.

The suspect broke into at least four apartments and stole credit cards, Marathas said. He entered several of the apartments through attached balconies.

Marathas said one elderly man was asleep in his apartment when the suspect entered it. The other residents were not home when the suspect was in their apartments.

The suspect was in the building for nine minutes before he fled, Marathas said. Police said the suspect may have left the area in a gray SUV.

If you have any information about the thefts, call Quincy Detective William Monteith at 617-745-5767 or email wmonteith@quincyma.gov.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.