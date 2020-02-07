“The Sisters no longer have the resources to support the high school,” said Scannell. “They have come to the difficult decision to discontinue grades 9 through 12 at the end of the school year.”

The school, which currently enrolls children in preschool through Grade 12, is sponsored by the Sisters of Divine Providence based in Pittsburgh, according to Lisa Scannell, a spokeswoman for the school.

Sacred Heart High School in Kingston will close its doors at the end of the academic year, but the school will continue to operate its elementary school, officials said Friday.

The high school currently enrolls about 200 students, she said.

“Enrollment has been declining, as it has in many Catholic schools,” she said. “That’s part of the financial dilemma that we have.”

The school community learned of the news of the upcoming closure Thursday, she said.

Sacred Heart school was established in 1947, and expanded to include high school grades in the 1950s, she said.

“People are very sad,” she said. “Sacred Heart is a very tight-knight community.”

School officials will be working with other area Catholic high schools, including Cardinal Spellman, Archbishop Williams, Boston College High School, and Notre Dame Academy to help with the transition of the students, Scannell said.

Some students have been attending Sacred Heart since kindergarten, she said.

“For those students and their families, it’s a big loss,” she said. “This is a difficult time for everybody.”





