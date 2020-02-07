A high wind warning from the National Weather Service remains in effect until 8 p.m. Friday.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported that more than 88,000 electric customers had lost service at about 5:20 p.m., with the hardest-hit areas in Southeastern Massachusetts.

Tens of thousands of electrical outages were reported Friday afternoon in Massachusetts as high winds raked the state, bringing down trees and power lines.

The weather service warned of southwest winds blowing 25 to 35 miles per hour, with gusts up to 70 miles per hour, in Plymouth County.

“Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles,” the warning said.

“People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive," the forecasters said.

Pembroke, West Bridgewater, and Rochester were especially hard-hit.

Stoughton schools notified the community that they had lost power so all after-school activities were being canceled, except extended-day, which would remain open until 6 p.m.

Wind gusts in the 60s were recorded in several Plymouth County communities.

A gust of 69 was recorded at Blue Hill, while a gust of 56 was recorded at Boston.

