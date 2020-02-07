Through the end of the Iowa caucuses and the Feb. 11 New Hampshire primary, I’ll offer my analysis while on the ground in those two states about who won the last 24 hours in the 2020 presidential contest. It’s crunch time, and every day in the primary race really matters. Many voters are finally tuning in, and history is filled with examples of how one late move made the difference. Some winners in this feature will be obvious, others will be contrarian, and sometimes the victor of the last 24 hours might not be a presidential candidate at all. — James Pindell

Winner: Pete Buttigieg

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Before the evening came on Thursday, it appeared Senator Bernie Sanders had won the day.

While other candidates were in debate prep for Friday behind closed doors, Sanders held a press conference in Manchester where he declared victory in Iowa based on the argument that he had the most people show up for him on caucus night, even if the way the delegate allotment works meant he would basically be tied with former mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Networks carried the speech and he drove the news cycle for a little bit. Couple that with the fact that he still is leading every poll in New Hampshire this week, and it was a pretty good day. But then, in the evening, the last results from Iowa came in and confirmed, that by using the traditional metric of delegates to the Iowa Democratic convention, Buttigieg had officially won the Iowa caucuses. Well, at least, before there is a recanvass.

And then a few hours after that, the latest Globe/WBZ-TV/Suffolk University poll was released and it showed a surging Buttigieg jumped into a statistical tie with Sanders for first place in New Hampshire. Buttigieg has now won the last three 24 hours of New Hampshire primary week.

