The contrast was vivid Thursday as Sanders boldly declared victory in the popular vote in the problem-plagued Iowa caucuses, while touting a huge January fund-raising haul along with a boost in staffing and advertising in several states that will hold primaries on Super Tuesday and beyond.

Now, just days before the New Hampshire primary, you can add another category — momentum.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and former vice president Joe Biden are the polar opposites of the Democratic presidential race in message and style.

At the same time, Biden dropped out of sight. He spent the day meeting with his advisers and preparing for Friday night’s debate as he tried to revive his campaign after a disappointing fourth-place finish in Iowa.

The two former national polling front-runners are entering a critical moment in the Democratic presidential race, as results still trickling out of Iowa showed Sanders in a virtual tie with former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg in state delegates allocated by the caucuses. Senator Elizabeth Warren remains in third place.

The Iowa numbers, delayed for days by reporting problems, entered another stage of uncertainty on Thursday after the chair of the Democratic National Committee asked for a recanvass of the results, potentially dragging out the vote-counting process even longer. A recanvass involves an audit of the worksheets filled out at each caucus site to check their accuracy. It is short of a recount of all the preference cards filled out by caucus-goers.

Adding to the uncertainty, the Associated Press said Thursday that it was unable to declare a winner of Iowa’s Democratic caucuses.

That didn’t stop Sanders from calling a news conference in Manchester to declare himself the winner based on a count of the initial preferences of caucus-goers. He called the Iowa Democratic Party’s missteps an “outrage,” but said he had confidence he had won the popular vote with 97 percent of the precinct data in.

“A victory margin of some 6,000 votes is pretty decisive,” Sanders said, referencing the total number of votes he received over Buttigieg in the initial preferences.

“We here in northern New England call that a victory,” Sanders said. “I think it is fair to say we won the caucus.”

Thursday marked the first time Sanders definitively declared victory in Iowa, following Buttigieg’s claims that he was likely to win there based upon initial reporting of the state delegate equivalents, a different measure that the state party uses as its official metric of victory.

In calling for the recanvass, DNC chair Tom Perez tweeted, “Enough is enough. In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass.”

The Iowa Democratic Party said in a statement that it would conduct a recanvass if a candidate requested one, suggesting Perez’s demand alone is not enough to start that process.

Sanders’ victory pronouncement came after his campaign said he raised $25 million in January. The campaign said it received 1.3 million donations from nearly 650,000 people, including 219,000 new donors.

The total builds on Sanders’ fund-raising successes last year, when he raised $34.5 million in the final three months. Sanders has eschewed large fund-raising events and primarily relies on online fund-raising from small donors.

But while Sanders was delivering an upbeat message about his campaign to a crowd of reporters, Biden was out of the public eye.

His campaign began dispatching an army of surrogates across New Hampshire as he fell to third place in Wednesday’s Boston Globe/WBZ-TV/Suffolk University poll — behind Sanders and Buttigieg — after his poor Iowa showing.

A new Monmouth University poll in New Hampshire also found Sanders in the lead, at 24 percent, followed by Buttigieg at 20 percent among registered Democrats and unaffiliated voters likely to participate in the primary. Biden came in third at 17 percent followed by Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren at 13 percent.

“I don’t pay attention to the polls. I pay attention to how many doors have we knocked, how many people have you committed,” said Ned Helms, former chairman of the Democratic Party in New Hampshire and a Biden supporter. He argued Biden’s campaign structure and ground game were in much better shape than they had been in Iowa.

Steve Shurtleff, speaker of the New Hampshire House of Representatives and a Biden endorser, was more blunt.

“New Hampshire has a different idea of who should be the next president,” he said, drawing a contrast between the state’s primary and the Iowa caucuses, a contest that he said did not fully represent the diversity of Democratic voters and would not ultimately define “electability” in November.

Biden’s supporters said it wasn’t time to write off the former vice president, pointing to his fiery speech in New Hampshire after the Iowa caucuses on Wednesday in which he tore into Sanders and Buttigieg, as well as certain moments in a CNN town hall Wednesday night.

During the town hall, Biden talked about his struggles to overcome stuttering as a child and connected with his audience over empathy, grief, and personal loss. Those produced viral video clips.

John Morgan, a Florida plaintiff’s lawyer who held a fund-raiser for Biden last year, said he saw an upside to what Biden called “a gut punch" by Iowa voters. Morgan argued that the extra attention on Sanders and Buttigieg could make voters in later states realize they aren’t the best suited to go against President Trump in the general election.

“Iowa is a good thing because it becomes a wake-up call,” Morgan said.

On his way back to New Hampshire after a quick fund-raising detour, Buttigieg stopped by “The View” in New York City Thursday and rejected criticism from Biden that he was too inexperienced to be the Democratic nominee.

“At a moment like this in an election we cannot afford to lose, do we want to take the risk of falling back on the familiar when that generally does not work for us in presidential elections?” Buttigieg said on the show.

Sanders also responded to criticism from Biden, who said Wednesday that Sanders would be a liability as a nominee given that he is a democratic socialist, which Trump would be sure to use as a bludgeon against Democrats. “Let me tell my good friend Joe that when we’re dealing with someone like Donald Trump who lies all the time, he will pin any label that he wants on any candidate,” Sanders said.

The only event on Warren’s schedule was a get-out-the-vote rally in Derry Thursday night.

While Biden was off the trail, his wife, Jill, made a Thursday morning appearance with former New Hampshire governor John Lynch at a Manchester cafe and addressed voters at an afternoon house party in Hunter. Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan and a bevy of top state elected officials were scheduled to meet with phone bankers and canvassers on Biden’s behalf through Tuesday. And a campaign e-mail sent to supporters Thursday called for donations to meet a modest $600,000 goal before Friday night’s debate.





