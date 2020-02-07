Back in September, four major newspapers, including the Globe, published letters of mine urging the House of Representatives to censure President Trump, not impeach him. Despite the many negative reactions I received, I could see the Senate’s vote to acquit coming from a mile away — or at least from the other side of Capitol Hill, where I once served as a congressional staff assistant. Censure would not have been as dramatic as removing the president from office, but it could have provided the cover many Republicans needed for bipartisan condemnation of the president’s behavior. Am I disappointed in the Senate’s vote on Wednesday? No, I expected it. Am I disappointed lawmakers missed the opportunity to censure Donald Trump back in September? Yes, I thought it was a good idea then and still do today.

Denny Freidenrich