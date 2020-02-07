Although not unexpected, I am disgusted and angry by Wednesday afternoon’s wholly despicable charade of “Democracy at work!” How could Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, President Trump, and their allies have gone so far in ignoring constitutional law and government protocol?

Repealing longstanding financial and environmental regulations at the behest of corporate officers and shareholders, withholding judicial appointments, openly, lavishly spending public monies for personal enrichment, insulting allies, praising dictators, driving up the debt while giving more tax breaks to the wealthy, and doing so with utter contempt for working people. Republican hubris is now so brazen that they act out in plain view, confident we can do nothing to stop the now-total corruption of the White House, Congress, and the Supreme Court. November? Does anyone think that a large left turnout will change anything? In all my 67 years I never thought I would see a day like Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.