At the end of “Professor Bernhardi,” Arthur Schnitzler’s great play about the adverse consequences of acting ethically in an intolerant society, a government official tells the protagonist, “If one were always to do the right thing, or rather, if one simply began one morning, without any further thought, to do the right thing and simply continued without interruption to do the right thing all day long, he would certainly wind up in jail before supper.”

Life is full of necessary ethical and moral compromises and of compromises feared to be necessary. It is easy to demand righteous behavior from others, often difficult and fraught to engage in such behavior oneself. Even an extremely wealthy ex-CEO, ex-governor, ex-presidential nominee and current senator with little left to prove cannot be indifferent to the cold shoulders and expulsion from tribal circles that are the likely consequences of not going along to get along. One needs to pick one’s spots, if indeed one ever bucks the tide. Senator Mitt Romney of Utah picked the right moment to honor his oath, and in this moment deserves the accolade of being recognized as a courageously honorable man.