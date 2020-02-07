Correction officials insist the problems started with the Jan. 10 attack on first one correction officer and then two others. The department was quick to put the brutal video up on its Facebook page to justify the lock-down that would follow.

Now a court suit and a detailed freedom-of-information request, all aimed at the state’s Department of Correction, are upping the ante on the Baker administration to come clean on what’s really going on at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center.

Massachusetts — yes, progressive Massachusetts — has a maximum-security prison run with the kind of transparency and enlightenment that would be the envy of any banana republic.

Advertisement

But that was nearly a month ago and, according to lawyers, prisoner rights groups, relatives, and lawmakers who have visited the prison recently, the deprivation, the “collective punishment” of inmates, the random abuse, and the violations of the department’s own regulations continue apace.

“Although violence in Souza has been a problem for a very long time, I want to underscore this is not normal. This is quite unprecedented,” Elizabeth Matos, executive director of Prisoners’ Legal Services of Massachusetts, said at a news conference. “What we’re seeing is by all accounts retaliation.”

Prisoners’ Legal Services has joined in a public records request with the ACLU of Massachusetts seeking such basic information as the number of attempted suicides at the prison. This was, after all, the prison that was unable to prevent the suicide of its most famous inmate, Aaron Hernandez. They are also seeking the number of inmates requiring medical treatment at hospitals outside the prison in the past two months.

“This needs to be thoroughly investigated,” Matos added. “This is not the way to keep people incarcerated.”

All of this is happening, let’s keep in mind, after six inmates believed to be directly involved in the Jan. 10 incident were immediately transferred out of the prison. No one has yet been charged in the attack.

Advertisement

And yet the extended lock-down has affected all Souza-Baranowski inmates, according to the lawsuit filed on behalf of three named inmates by the Massachusetts Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and the Committee for Public Counsel Services.

They report, “The north side [the scene of the Jan. 10 attack] has been converted into a ‘super max’ prison where inmates are deprived of all property. . . they are now locked in their cells for at least 23.75 hours per day, without access to programming, media, legal materials, or writing materials.”

Corrections officers moved an inmate in leg and handcuffs at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley. Jessey Dearing for The Boston Globe

The restrictions force inmates to choose between taking a shower or trying to call a lawyer — assuming that, without any paperwork to rely on, they have memorized their lawyer’s phone number.

The fear among lawmakers like Senator Jamie Eldridge, who visited last Sunday, is that the restrictions will lead to even greater tensions. Inmates on the south side of the facility are asking, “Why are we being punished for something we weren’t involved in?” Eldridge said.

“The point of our prison system . . . is about rehabilitation and treating people like human beings,” he added.

At the heart of the problem is that the Baker administration has done little more than pay lip service to the landmark 2018 Criminal Justice Reform Act. It has played word games around what constitutes solitary confinement. It was recently reprimanded by the state’s highest court for its flawed process for granting compassionate release to chronic and terminally ill inmates, also dealt with in the law.

Advertisement

In his first words on the matter, other than a tweet issued after he visited the injured officers, Baker said this week, “There’s a process for determining exactly what happened and when. And that’s going to be the process through which that gets pursued. The bottom line is, everything is being investigated.”

And well it should be, including whether a nearly month-long lock-down was warranted — if so, that goes to the issue of how well run the facility is in the first place. Or was it simply intended to use collective punishment to “send a message” to all inmates?

A superior court judge is scheduled to sort through some of the basic legal issues Monday. It shouldn’t take that. The Baker administration has a duty to allow inmates access to their lawyers in a suitable private setting and to allow inmates access to their own legal and personal papers. Critical to the restoration of order would also be the restoration of programs — to ease the tensions that have only been building during the past several weeks.

Basic human rights should not end at the prison gates.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.