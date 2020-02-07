Blame my childhood in Brooklyn and my father’s unglamorous career in the movie business.

I can’t remember the last time I sat and watched more than a few minutes of the Academy Awards, but I still feel a twinge of excitement and urgency the night of the Oscars. It’s almost as though I have a job to do.

My dad spent his entire working life, from World War II to the early 1980s, at the corporate headquarters of Columbia Pictures in Manhattan. He was a manager in the personnel department and then the purchasing department. Columbia is also where he met my mom, who worked there briefly as a secretary in the late 1940s.

Although my dad didn’t actually make movies, you might have thought otherwise on meeting him for the first time.

“We’ve got a good picture coming out next month,” he would tell friends or relatives at gatherings. My brother, Michael, and I would roll our eyes at the phrasing, as though Mort Saltzman, who supplied employees with office furniture and electric typewriters, was reviewing daily rushes with Robert Altman.

Nonetheless, my dad did know which Columbia movies in production were creating a buzz at 711 Fifth Ave. He even occasionally bumped into movie stars in the elevator. (“Paul Newman isn’t much taller that I am,” he told my mom, marveling.)

His job also enabled our family to see previously released movies in a way that seems quaint today but was extraordinary in the early 1970s.

Long before Netflix and Amazon Prime made films instantly available, long before Blockbuster and competitors loaned out DVDs and videocassettes, I got to watch movies at home on demand. Well, sort of on demand.

My father would borrow movie prints from Columbia’s film library. As I understand it, movie companies headquartered in New York had an informal agreement to share copies of their films with each other. This, of course, was in the days when almost the only way to see a movie was in the theater on its initial release or to catch it rebroadcast on TV years later.

Dad packed the heavy reels in a case on Fridays and carried them on the D train to our apartment in Brooklyn’s Flatbush section. He mounted them on a clunky 16-millimeter projector that he stored in a closet. He placed the projector on our dining room table, pointed it at a portable screen, drew the curtains, and shut off the lights. There was a fluttering sound of film, giant grainy numbers counting down on the screen, and then — show time.

I wish I could say this exposed me to the masterpieces of the era, from “Mean Streets” to “Chinatown.” But there was no organizing principle in my dad’s selections, other than his sense of what my mom and I might like. (My brother is five years older than me and was invariably out doing other things.) Indeed, I recall watching as many duds as treasures.

Among the 1960s and 1970s pictures we saw: “The Professionals,” a generic Western with Burt Lancaster that may be best remembered as one of the first American films to show a glimpse of nudity; “Bless the Beasts and the Children,” the story of six misunderstood adolescent boys at a summer camp, with a gooey theme song by “The Carpenters”; “10 Rillington Place,” a portrait of a British serial killer who murders his wife and buries her under the floorboards; and “Billy Jack,” a preposterous modest hit about a part-Native American former Green Beret who reluctantly uses his karate skills to defend a school of hippie kids from bigots.

There were some undeniable classics, too, including “Bonnie and Clyde,” “Harold and Maude,” and “A Clockwork Orange.” But given that I was on the cusp of puberty, even those great movies often made me cringe, almost always because of the suggestions of sex in the presence of my parents.

Even as an adolescent, it was impossible to miss the phallic symbolism of Faye Dunaway’s Bonnie Parker caressing the barrel of the revolver first shown by Warren Beatty’s Clyde Barrow. And what kid wants to sit with his parents to watch Alex and his “droogs” in “A Clockwork Orange” rape a young woman in front of her husband as Alex belts “Singin’ In the Rain”?

Is it any wonder that I often watched these movies while lying largely hidden under the dining room table?

As much as my father loved films — he and my mom went to a movie theater just about every weekend in my childhood — he had some conspicuous blind spots.

My parents saw “The Godfather,” a Paramount blockbuster in 1972, in Manhattan. Mom loved that Frank Sinatra inspired the character of singer Johnny Fontane, who lands a big movie role after the Corleone family applies modest pressure to a Hollywood studio boss (the mogul wakes up in bed with the severed head of his beloved racehorse). Most critics consider “The Godfather” one of the greatest films ever.

Dad detested it. “Too violent,” he said dismissively.

To be sure, scenes like the execution of Luca Brasi, the Corleone family’s henchman, whose eyes bulge and tongue sticks out as he is garroted, are horrific. But so are some stories in the Bible.

Conversely, my father also predicted hits that turned out to flop spectacularly. In 1973, Columbia released “Lost Horizon,” a musical remake of the 1937 Frank Capra movie of the same name. Both were adapted from James Hilton’s novel about a paradise called Shangri-La.

Burt Bacharach and Hal David, one of the era’s finest musical teams, wrote the songs for the remake, and Dad somehow got the soundtrack on vinyl before the movie was released. We played it constantly at home and got to know the songs by heart.

“Mark my words,” my father said, beaming, “this is going to be a winner.”

“Lost Horizon” bombed. It destroyed the Bacharach-David partnership. The film critic John Simon said that it “must have arrived in garbage rather than in film cans.” It still appears on the lists of the worst movies ever made.

To be fair, Dad sometimes had terrific taste. Among the Columbia movies he loved were “Five Easy Pieces,” whose famous chicken salad sandwich scene helped catapult Jack Nicholson to stardom, and “The Way We Were,” a superb love story set in the Hollywood blacklist era (catnip for someone with Dad’s lefty leanings). But my father and I often had different tastes.

Which brings me back to the Academy Awards. The day of the Oscars, Dad would bring home a printed list of the nominees. While other teenagers were predicting how the Knicks would fare against the Lakers, I was checking off my predictions for the winners for best picture, best actor, and the like.

Then I’d stay up late to watch the invariably bloated awards show. Sometimes, I hadn’t seen the movies that got nominations. But my predictions were surprisingly accurate once I realized that the Academy loved to honor socially conscious films in an exercise of self-congratulation.

My dad died in 2011, about 25 years after he retired from Columbia. My mom died three years ago. I still have a Lucite paperweight in my living room that honors “Funny Girl,” the 1968 Columbia hit that made Barbra Streisand a star, and “Funny Lady,” its disappointing 1975 sequel. In my bedroom, I have a beer mug emblazoned with “Screen Gems,” Columbia’s television production subsidiary. I couldn’t bear to part with the mementos after my parents died.

I still love watching good movies, as do my wife and two children, although we almost always stream them on a computer.

Somehow, though, it doesn’t seem as big a deal as when I was a kid.

Maybe I miss the fluttering sound of a film projector.

Jonathan Saltzman can be reached at jonathan.saltzman@globe.com