Last week, the Ideas section focused on what Massachusetts gets right. We explored health care, the judiciary, biotechs, startups and more because we wanted to know: How did we get here, what can we learn from our successes, and what can we teach other states?
We asked our online readers to tell us what they think works especially well in Massachusetts. Here is a selection of the answers, edited for clarity:
‘The history and tourist attractions (beaches, mountains, lakes) that make this area so wonderful to live in.’
‘Massachusetts is so great for the outdoors. Ocean, mountains, forests, lakes, rivers all within easy access and so different each season!’
‘Our Gateway Cities! Designed to support regional economies where residents could live/work/play all in close proximity. Time to reinvest in them.’
‘I moved here six months ago from New Mexico. I love walking down the block to take public transportation every day.’
‘My child with Cortical Visual Impairment (CVI) and other needs is thriving in Newton Public Schools. They get inclusion right.’
‘The many regional library systems, in conjunction with the Mass. Board of Library Commissioners — especially the electronic databases.’
‘Your minimum wage, while not the highest, is certainly above many states. I live in Nevada and would welcome such a wage!’
‘I think the health care system in Massachusetts is much better than most. The schools in many towns do need work though.’
‘After 52 years in Massachusetts, and now living in Tennessee for four years, I miss LGBT protections, world class health care, fair minimum wage, legal pot, and concern for the environment.’
We also asked our online readers about what Massachusetts needs to work on. Here are some of the answers, edited for clarity:
‘The lack of charging infrastructure [for electric vehicles] is a particular problem. Many people live in buildings where you have to park on the street.’
‘Economic inequality within Massachusetts continues to worsen. Massachusetts has one of the largest gaps between those at the top and those at the bottom.’
‘We have failed to preserve the precious amount of open space that remains in our state. We allow low density sprawl to prevail.’