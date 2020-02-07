After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up the copy of President Trump’s State of the Union speech, Vice President Mike Pence said, “I wasn’t sure if she was ripping up the speech or ripping up the Constitution.” Shortly thereafter, Senate Republicans acquitted Trump, despite his overt solicitation of foreign interference in our elections. From these and similar incidents, we perceive that Republicans fervently believe whatever mendacious blathering Trump spouts is the Constitution.

Keith Backman