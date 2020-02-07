Re "Pelosi has the last word on Trump’s speech — but not on Trump” (Opinion, Feb. 6): Joan Vennochi gives an accurate account of Trump’s State of the Union address, which read like a campaign speech — full of red meat for his base and exaggerated claims of achievement to woo undecideds. Indeed, Pelosi did have the last word, symbolically shredding his propaganda, lies, and deceit. But the question remains: Did Pelosi take a low road? It could be argued that Pelosi upheld her oath to defend the Constitution and to awaken the country to the manipulation of this rogue president and his party. Is that a low road or, despite cries of foul play, the highest road?

Marjorie Lee