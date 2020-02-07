Mitt Romney’s weak attempt at reconciliation and to have his soul purified by voting for Donald Trump’s obvious guilt from impeachment carries no weight. There is no indication that he held any discussion with his fellow Republicans, party leaders, or (until the day-of reveal in The Atlantic) in media interviews before Wednesday’s verdict. This is a man who disregards 47 percent of the American population, allows Trump to denigrate him personally and professionally, and then will break bread and devour sauteed frog legs with him while attempting to become part of his administration. He is exactly what we see on his side of the aisle: toady senators who bow down to a man who is just like them.

Bob Delorey