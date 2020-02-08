This being the future, there’s an app for everything. There’s even one for screwing up democracy, as discovered by Democrats when the results of the Iowa caucuses went totally 404 Not Found, in part due to the failure of an app developed by the not-sketchy-sounding-at-all firm Shadow Inc . (which honestly sounds like an organization the Ninja Turtles might try to take down), forcing precinct captains to sit on hold for hours attempting to report results. Tech experts recommended flipping our system of governance over and using a straightened paper clip to hold the reset button in for 30 seconds. Or unplugging it and plugging it back in. Or blowing in the cartridge to remove the dust. Or maybe just use pencils.

Advertisement





PAPER TRAIL

Elsewhere in low-tech solutions, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made headlines — and, more importantly, memes, memes, memes — when she methodically tore her copy of President Trump’s State of the Union address into clean halves right up there on the dais at the conclusion of his speech. Maybe she was just splitting it up like those pens they use to sign important impeachment documents? Or making sure the twins wouldn’t fight over it by giving them each a copy? Or making really big confetti to celebrate? Or making it more space-efficient for the recycling bin? Or maybe she thought it was the budget for the Space Force? (Wait, no, she signed that.) Let’s ask! “He shredded the truth, so I shredded his speech,” Pelosi said. Or maybe she was making one of those ASMR videos? I guess we’ll never know.





SYMBOL STATUS

It’s that time of year again, when the Unicode consortium expands our catalog of postmodern hieroglyphics with the addition of new emoji to the lexicon. Among this year’s 117 literally iconic new entries are anatomical hearts and lungs, ninjas, people hugging, seals, beetles, beavers, cockroaches, flip-flops, screwdrivers, dodos, and “pinched fingers” — a symbol that has perplexed some users (“add salt?"; “chef kiss?"; “made you look?”) despite its crystal clear meaning to Italians as “What do you want?” or ”Ma che vuò?” (as outlined by the 14-page proposal for the character). Personally, I’ll be using it to symbolize when I’m pretending to crush the heads of unsuspecting people standing at a distance.

Advertisement





JAM SESSION

You’ve heard of fake news, now get ready for fake traffic. The next time you’re planning a trip, beware the red lines indicating heavy traffic on your GPS, as they could be a cruel trick. Artist Simon Weckert recently strolled around Berlin pulling a little red wagon full of 99 smartphones all opened to Google Maps behind him, and the result was a mobile virtual traffic jam to anyone relying on their phone for a view of the real world. "Thus data are viewed as the world itself, forgetting that the numbers are only representing a model of the world,” he told Motherboard. Please note, if you’re traveling anywhere in Boston, no one has hacked your map. That’s traffic and you are indeed screwed.

MICHAEL ANDOR BRODEUR