A Boston man was arrested during a traffic stop in Brockton late Friday afternoon when officers allegedly found narcotics in his car, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Guillame Y. Camryn, 28, was stopped around 5:26 p.m. on Spark Street for motor vehicle violations and allegedly found to be in possession of 23 grams of crack cocaine, Oxycodone pills, two bags of fentanyl, and more than $5,600 in U.S. currency, according to a statement from State Police.

He was arrested and faces charges including possession of drugs, trafficking drugs, and possession of a dangerous weapon. He was later released on $2,000 bail pending his arraignment Monday at Brockton District Court.