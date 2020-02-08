Such a notice would make hearts stop anywhere, but it was especially traumatic at the Brigham, where five years earlier a beloved cardiovascular surgeon, Dr. Michael J. Davidson, was shot in an exam room by the son of a patient who had recently died. As Davidson was rushed into emergency surgery, his assailant was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the exam room. Davidson died several hours after the attack. He was 44.

In bustling hallways and quiet exam rooms, the word came through overhead speakers, computer desktop alerts, e-mails, text messages, phone calls, and pages. The message popped up in the middle of a slide a professor was showing in a lecture hall.

At 9:20 Friday morning, the alert went out at Brigham and Women’s Hospital: Shelter in place or safely evacuate; an active shooter attack was underway.

Davidson’s killing prompted hospitals to revisit security protocols, recognizing the challenges of protecting multiple entryways and the hazards of the hospital’s high-stress environment.

On Friday, a longtime nurse said he was in the middle of a procedure when the alert was issued. His first thought was of Davidson.

Reflecting on the prevalence of gun violence, he said it should not be too surprising that it has hit so close to home again.

Joe Markman, spokesman for the Massachusetts Nurses Association, a union representing nurses at the hospital, said several nurses later described the scene to him.

“It was very chaotic at first, understandably,” he said. “People outside of the hospital rushed into the hospital, creating confusion and fear about where the shooter was.” But the alert went out quickly and efficiently, he said.

Sarah Tibbetts, who came to Boston from her home in Maine to see a specialist on Friday, was in her doctor’s office when the active shooter alert was announced. She was locked into an examination room for several minutes, and then was ushered out the back of the hospital. She never heard shots, she said, only sirens.

It all ended quickly. In less than 10 minutes, the “all clear” was issued. A valet had been shot near the hospital entrance, but no violence occurred inside the building.

But the effects are sure to linger, especially for those who had lived through Davidson’s killing.

In the afternoon, the hospital held a meeting with employees, accessible to the entire staff via a live webcast. Brigham officials urged employees to attend to their feelings and those of their colleagues, and recognize if they’re not doing well.

“It’s hard to take care of people around us if we don’t also take care of ourselves,” said Dr. Ron Walls, executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Senior Vice President Erin McDonough told the gathering that a team of counselors would be stationed at the hospital around the clock through Monday to help employees process the trauma.

Markman, the union spokesman, said that nurses appreciated that support was offered immediately.

The nurses’ contract, negotiated in the aftermath of the Davidson killing, provided a process for nurses to find support after a violent incident, he said. That contract, ratified in 2016, provided for “important security enhancements and created a more collaborative relationship with Brigham management,” said Trish Powers, the union’s chairwoman at the Brigham, in a statement.

The Massachusetts Nurses Association has advocated for legislation requiring all health care employers to adopt measures to minimize the danger of workplace violence.

