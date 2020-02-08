Dartmouth police responded to the area of 373 Cross Road at 2:09 a.m . to investigate a report of a single-car crash with injuries, the statement said.

A 23-year-old Fairhavenman died following a single vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Dartmouth, police said.

The Volkswagen hit a utility pole and stonewall near 373 Cross Road in Dartmouth.

Officers determined that a 2010 Volkswagen Tiguan had left the roadway and had struck a utility pole and stonewall, police said.

The driver David Costa was removed from the Volkswagen and transported to St. Luke’s Hospital where he died a short time later , according to the statement.

The crash is under investigation.

