A 23-year-old Fairhavenman died following a single vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Dartmouth, police said.
Dartmouth police responded to the area of 373 Cross Road at 2:09 a.m. to investigate a report of a single-car crash with injuries, the statement said.
Officers determined that a 2010 Volkswagen Tiguan had left the roadway and had struck a utility pole and stonewall, police said.
The driver David Costa was removed from the Volkswagen and transported to St. Luke’s Hospital where he died a short time later , according to the statement.
The crash is under investigation.
