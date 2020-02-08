At about 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near 566 Columbia Road where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said in a statement.

A man was fatally shot in Uphams Corner in Dorchester Friday evening, according to Boston police.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital where he later died, police said.

No arrests had been made as of 9 a.m. Saturday, according to Officer James Moccia, a police spokesman. The incident is under investigation.