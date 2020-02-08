A man shot and killed his brother-in-law at a Saugus gas station Friday, then took his own life at a cemetery in Everett, according to the Essex District Attorney’s office, which identified both men in a statement Saturday afternoon.

Frank Trombetta was working as a mechanic at the Mobil station located at Essex Street and Lincoln Avenue when his brother-in-law, William McFeely, shot him, the district attorney said. Police responded to the shooting shortly after noon on Friday.

Both men were 63 years old and from Everett, according to the statement.