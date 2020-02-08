A man shot and killed his brother-in-law at a Saugus gas station Friday, then took his own life at a cemetery in Everett, according to the Essex District Attorney’s office, which identified both men in a statement Saturday afternoon.
Frank Trombetta was working as a mechanic at the Mobil station located at Essex Street and Lincoln Avenue when his brother-in-law, William McFeely, shot him, the district attorney said. Police responded to the shooting shortly after noon on Friday.
Both men were 63 years old and from Everett, according to the statement.
After the shooting, McFeely fled the scene in a 2016 white Mini Cooper and was later found dead in the car at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett Friday, the district attorney’s office has said.
Advertisement
Trombetta was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where he was pronounced dead Friday.
The shooting prompted Everett officials to place that city’s schools on lockdown Friday. Mayor Carlo DeMaria said at the time that police had been searching for “a violent offender” with connections to Everett.
Danny McDonald of the Globe staff contributed to this report.
John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.