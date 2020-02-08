The man was identified by the Norfolk district attorney’s office as 41-year-old Mattapan resident Juston Root. Authorities responded to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston shortly after 9:20 a.m. for a report of a person with a gun. A Boston police official, without naming Root, said that a suspect “pulled out and pointed directly at the responding officers what appeared to be a firearm.”

The parents of the man who was shot and killed by police after a car chase that started at a Boston hospital ended on Route 9 in Brookline Friday said their son had a history of mental illness that included many hospitalizations, but that they did not think he owned a gun.

It is still under investigation whether Root actually fired a weapon. Authorities alleged that Root assaulted an officer near the hospital and limped to his car to make his getaway, leading police on a nearly four-mile chase that would end in his death.

A valet at the hospital was shot and injured in the confrontation, and was in stable condition Friday, Boston police said.

In a phone interview Friday night his father, Evan Root acknowledged that his son had a history of mental illness. Juston Root was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder and his mental health problems could make him paranoid at times, his father said.

He suffered psychotic breaks during his life. Evan Root said during the last conversation with his son on Thursday morning, he seemed “very grounded,” but added that he “could change in a day.”

“May he rest in peace,” said Root. “What else can I say?"

Reached by phone on Friday, Barbara Root, said she is “crushed” by her son’s death and described him as a “very peaceful person.”

“He was probably scared and off his meds or something," she said.

Court records outline Juston Root’s history of mental illness.

A December court filing in the Suffolk Probate and Family Court indicated the Juston Root was at that time “refusing all antipsychotic medications.” Root, the filing said, “continues to be unable to make informed decisions regarding his treatment with antipsychotic medications.”

In 2012 when the state’s Department of Mental Health went into that court to ask a judge to appoint a permanent guardian who could make medical decisions for him, Juston Root’s mother, Barbara Root wrote “He has never committed a violent act toward anyone."

"Juston is highly intelligent, can be delusional if off meds, but he is not off meds,” she said in a filing. “Off meds he can think of Aliens and Homeland Security but has never done any harm to anyone. He only becomes scared defensive and threatened when he is being attacked by police for a Section 12.”

Section 12 is the part of state law that requires police to take a person into custody and bring them to a hospital for mental health care.

At the time the court proceeding began, Juston Root has recently spent 10 months at the Worcester Recovery Center, which includes a secure DMH unit, the records show. His mother said that during his time under the DMH care, medical staff could not find the right medication or the right mix of medications to help her son.

Root’s parents said they never knew their son to own a firearm.

While Evan Root thought his son owned a paintball gun, he said that he’s never known his son “to have an actual firearm.”

“It doesn’t make sense to me,” he said on Friday.

Barbara Root had similar sentiments, saying her son did not own a gun, nor did he have a license to carry.

Years ago, he did own what she referred to as a “toy gun,” and there were at least two instances where it got him into trouble, she said. There was one incident where he produced it on the campus of Northeastern University and another incident involving police where he had the “toy gun” in a Boston park, Root said. She reiterated that he was not a violent person.

His mother thought authorities could have and should have dealt with the Friday’s incident differently. She thought they could have Taser-ed Root or found another way to resolve the situation.

“I don’t know why they had to take it to that extreme. He was a great guy,” she said.

Root said her son had been institutionalized “many times," but thought that for the last five years “he had been very stable.” However, she also said that in recent conversations with him, he seemed to her like he was “getting manic.”

"He was getting a little hyped up and extreme," she said.

She said her son received government assistance, practiced veganism and had an interest in cooking and hip-hop. They spoke every other day, and she said they often discussed food. His father also mentioned that healthy food was important to Root.

Barbara Root said she did not know for sure, but suspected her son may have had a therapy session or appointment at Brigham on Friday.

“He wouldn’t go there on his own,” she said.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald. John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.