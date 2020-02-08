Conditions had calmed by Saturday morning, with a high near 36 degrees and a steady wind of 18 to 20 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

Nearly 7,000 Massachusetts electric customers were without power by 1 p.m. Saturday, down from about 55,000 the night before .

High winds punched above their weight Friday and left outages scattered across New England that continued into Saturday.

But cleanup continued after winds downed trees and power lines around the state Friday, resulting in thousands of customers without power and a handful of injuries around the region.

The highest wind gust recorded in Boston was 56 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service. A wind gust of almost 70 miles per hour was logged at Blue Hill.

Advertisement

On Causeway Street in Boston Friday, an object fell amid high winds, injuring one person and resulting in multiple streets being temporarily closed.

Old Colony Communications Center, a regional emergency dispatch center based in Duxbury reported dozens more 911 and service calls than usual Friday evening, which the center on Twitter attributed to incidents caused by high winds.

High winds plus an ice storm caused even more problems farther north, where outages also continue for thousands of customers Saturday afternoon.

All customers of one of New Hampshire and Maine’s largest Internet and phone service providers lost service Friday evening, according to the company.

A spokeswoman for Spectrum said ice storms damaged the company’s primary and backup fiber optic cable lines in the late afternoon. Live power lines and downed trees prevented immediate repairs, but service was restored by about 8:30 p.m., said the spokeswoman, Lara Pritchard.

In Candia, N.H., a person died during an outage Saturday morning after being killed by carbon monoxide while using a generator in a garage, the New Hampshire Fire Marshall said in a press release.

Advertisement

According to Alan Dunham, a weather service meteorologist, the high winds were a “strong low level jet” produced by the center of a low pressure system moving north of Massachusetts and a stretch of high pressure extending from the Great Lakes down to the Carolinas.

The weather is expected to remain cold through the weekend, with a low Sunday morning falling to 14 degrees in Boston before rising to a high near 37, forecasters said.

A slight chance of precipitation could come as snow between 3 and 4 p.m. before turning to rain, according to the weather service. It may switch back to snow after 3 a.m. Monday, but little to no accumulation is expected.

Temperatures will likely warm somewhat to start the week and slowly dip, with a high near 46 Monday, 43 Tuesday, 42 Wednesday, 41 Thursday, and 33 Friday, forecasters said.

Precipitation could pepper the week, with rain likely Monday morning, a chance of rain Tuesday from 10 a.m. until about midnight and a chance of rain and snow lasting through the day Thursday, forecasters said.