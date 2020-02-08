The grades from Friday’s debate are based on two factors. First, how candidates performed. Second, whether they accomplished what they needed in the context of their campaigns. For example, Amy Klobuchar had the best pure performance by far, but Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg did what they needed to preserve their top two positions on Tuesday.

In the end, there were no “wow” moments, and the race did not fundamentally change.

The final debate before the New Hampshire presidential primary — and the most consequential debate of the primary season — took place Friday night. Seven of the 11 major Democratic candidates were on the stage. Four of them entered the debate with a shot at winning the first-in-the-nation presidential primary on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Here’s how they did:

Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont

Grade: A

For the past two months Sanders has led polls in New Hampshire. His performance Friday, coupled with the fact that no one took him down or had a viral moment, means he is more likely that ever to win on Tuesday.

Sanders was forceful in coming across as the obvious liberal option, particularly as Elizabeth Warren spent her opening talking about party unity. In a multi-candidate field, standing out matters. So does the fact Sanders is outraising everyone. And now with the last major event before the primary over, he is on track to win the primary.

Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota

Grade: B+

Let’s be honest: Klobuchar, without a big lift in Iowa, is basically an also-ran at this point. She doesn’t have the name recognition or the money to run a national campaign. In fact, it is hard to imagine how she affords a full advertising campaign in Nevada and South Carolina.

But you wouldn’t know any of that if you just watched this debate. Klobuchar was very much in the mix. If there is anyone who actually gained points on Friday, it was Klobuchar. It just might not be enough to fuel her campaign beyond Tuesday.

Advertisement

Former mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind.

Grade: B

In theory, Buttigieg might have been a very interesting candidate in this debate. Joe Biden had every logical reason to try to take him out. Buttigieg, meanwhile, wanted to deliver a knockout punch to Biden.

But that moment never happened.

Overall, Buttigieg did a good job to preserve his second-place spot, but eventually, he may wish he had finished Biden off.

Businessman Tom Steyer of California

Grade: B

Steyer had his best debate yet. He appreciated that his campaign has nothing to do with New Hampshire. In South Carolina and Nevada he is in the top tier, but not in the Granite State. Given that, he was smart to mention that well over halfway through the debate, there was no mention of race, a point likely to resonate with the voters in the contests that follow New Hampshire.

Steyer consistently injected himself in the debate, knowing that he would largely be ignored otherwise.

Did he change minds, particularly in New Hampshire? Probably not, but he stayed in the conversation.

Former vice president Joe Biden

Grade: C

If Biden and his advisers believed the biggest thing he needed to do was to show some fight, then mission accomplished.

Biden did show fight. What he didn’t do, however, was take that fight to the one person he needed to take it to: Pete Buttigieg.

Advertisement

The Globe/ WBZ-TV/ Suffolk daily tracking poll has found Buttigieg is on the rise and taking votes directly from Biden. That is a dynamic that will probably remain.

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts

Grade: C-

Warren has been the most consistently good debater. This, however, was her worst contest to date. For most of the debate, she was totally a nonfactor. And in the last portion, when she was especially passionate about race and about former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, it wasn’t enough to change the course of her campaign.

Warren needs to change the campaign. She needs to win the New Hampshire primary to have a plausible path at the nomination. She entered the debate a distant third in polling. She leaves the debate in the same spot.

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang of New York

Grade: F

If Yang appears on another presidential debate stage, it won’t be this year. Although Yang was gaining momentum in December, he has been on the decline for weeks.

Yang needed a major night if he wanted to do well in New Hampshire or even try to get 10 percent in the polls to make the next debate. Instead, although he had some strong answers, it was essentially the end for Yang.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.