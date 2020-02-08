A Wareham police officer was one of five people injured in a three car crash late Saturday morning on Cranberry Highway, the police department said in a statement.

Officer Aaron Pacheco was responding to an emergency call at 11:15 a.m. when the cruiser he was driving collided with two other vehicles at the traffic lights near the intersection of Cranberry Plaza and Home Depot, the statement said.

Three cars, including the cruiser, were damaged.