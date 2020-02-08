Through the end of the Iowa caucuses and the Feb. 11 New Hampshire primary, I’ll offer my analysis while on the ground in those two states about who won the last 24 hours in the 2020 presidential contest. It’s crunch time, and every day in the primary race really matters. Many voters are finally tuning in, and history is filled with examples of how one late move made the difference. Some winners in this feature will be obvious, others will be contrarian, and sometimes the victor of the last 24 hours might not be a presidential candidate at all. — James Pindell

Winner: Amy Klobuchar

MANCHESTER, N.H. — All seven Democratic presidential candidates appearing on the New Hampshire debate stage Friday night wanted to be the contender that everyone talked about after.

That candidate was Klobuchar.

Klobuchar staked her campaign in Iowa. She was either supposed to come into New Hampshire with a lot of momentum or not come to New Hampshire at all, depending on the caucus results. However, Iowa was a debacle. New Hampshire polls this week said she was in a distant fifth place.

As a result, no one was really talking about Klobuchar ahead of the debate. However, her aggressive style and her closing statement, in particular, got plenty of people talking.

Whether Klobuchar can translate a good debate performance on a Friday night into something more tangible on the ground remains to be seen. But that performance gave her the best 24 hours of her campaign and a better 24 hours than anyone else in the campaign.





