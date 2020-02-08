SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Republican Sen. Susan Collins says she’s getting death threats after her vote to acquit President Trump at his impeachment trial, saying three of them were deemed “credible” and are being investigated.

Collins made the disclosure Friday while addressing the Maine Chiefs of Police Association winter conference.

“I just want you to know that I’ve always loved you and appreciated you. But now I have a real personal appreciation for all that you do to keep us safe,” Collins told the group in South Portland, Maine.