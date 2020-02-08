How you see the outcome obviously depends to some extent on where you stand on those divides. But for my money, it was Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg, examples and advocates of the latter approach, who carried the night. Although it was a near photo finish, Klobuchar’s impressive closing statement gave her a slight edge.

Call this debate the Saint Anselm Agonistes, a struggle over the direction of the Democratic Party. Does its most probable path to victory loop back through the past or push boldly into the future? Further, should Democrats embrace the politics of perpetual combat, on behalf of a revolutionary agenda that might expand the electorate, or adopt a pragmatic approach, featuring more measured and realistic policies that could attract centrist voters?

No Democratic debate, of course, would be complete without a long discussion of the virtues of mandatory Medicare for All, supported by Senators Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, versus the addition of a public option to the Affordable Care Act, favored by former vice president Joe Biden, Buttigieg, and Klobuchar.

By now, that’s ground trod into mud, so let’s leave it at this: Sanders insists Democrats must wage war on drug and insurance companies, one that would result in the elimination of private health insurance plans. The other three believe that forcing some 160 million off their private plans, no matter their own wishes, is a politically purblind proposition, one that will restrict the Democratic electoral coalition. With Warren only a limited participant in the exchange, the pragmatists clearly bested Sanders here. Klobuchar was particularly effective when she noted that Sanders’s single-payer scheme doesn’t even command the support of a majority of Senate Democrats.

Surprisingly, Warren didn’t seem to have a strategic plan for the debate.

I say surprisingly because she and Sanders are locked in a momentum-making-or-breaking face-off in New Hampshire. Not due to the intrinsic importance of the primary, mind you, but because both hail from neighboring states. If you can’t do well in your back yard, if you’re not the favorite neighbor, that’s an important indicator for other states.

Certainly Sanders made a stronger, louder, more consistent pitch to the further lefties the two have been completing for. Warren’s own effort was more a recalibration that centered on rebranding her progressive proposals to more protean purposes. She suggested that fighting corruption — by which she means money-influenced politics — in Washington was a cause the party could unite around. And she pitched her wealth-tax-funded college debt elimination plan as help particularly to Blacks. That discussion gave businessman Andrew Yang an opening to talk about putting money directly into people’s hands, through his Freedom Dividend, or universal basic income. Beyond that, Yang got a little lost.

You could see the other candidates’ political imperatives at play when it came to Buttigieg, whose strong Iowa showing was the surprise of the star-crossed caucuses. That has created real worry on the part of Biden, Sanders, Warren, and Klobuchar — and generated a concerted effort to trip him up. If it wasn’t exactly the night of the long knives, it was certainly an evening of sharp political pokes.

Buttigieg’s fundraising practices — he (gasp) not only takes money from rich people but even goes to fundraisers they attend — was a particular target. Without naming him, Warren offered a barb about candidates people who “suck up to billionaires;” Sanders noted that he himself didn’t have “40 billionaires” contributing to his campaign. On other fronts, Klobuchar scolded Buttigieg for a campaign-trail comment he made about impeachment fatigue; Biden questioned the national value of his mayoral experience.

The problem for all of them, however, is this: Buttigieg is one cool customer, a candidate who really doesn’t get ruffled. He’s also adept at counter-arguments. Democrats were going into the fight of their lives against Donald Trump, he said, and that required a politics “defined not by who we reject but by bringing everyone into the fold.” Which is to say: Sorry, purists, billionaires welcome here. “This is a time for addition, not subtraction,” he added.

Another line of attack: He wasn’t tough or experienced enough to withstand the predictable onslaught from Trump. Alas for his rivals, by deftly countering their arguments, Buttigieg showed himself at least as able as they at campaign combat.

Sanders, who often gets off easy in these debates, came in for a tough grilling on his weak record on guns. Asked about that record, which was anti-gun control and pro-gun for years, Sanders, who styles himself a damn-the-torpedoes progressive leader, offered a tinny rationalization: He had merely been representing the views of his rural state. But the world had changed since then, Sanders said, and so his gun stands have, too.

Biden was having none of it. Thousands of people had died from guns during those years when Sanders was absent on the issue, he noted.

That was deftly delivered. Yet for too much of the night, Biden appeared animated unto angry about almost everything. He was at near shout as he emphasized his knowledge, experience, and accomplishments, which made him seem a little desperate. And after Iowa, perhaps he is, though honestly, it’s strange to think that a fourth-place stumble in Iowa’s caucuses, where only a small percentage of registered voters participate, would deal a serious blow to a former vice president.

As Biden might say, however, here’s the deal: If you’ve premised your campaign largely on electability, you’re left without much of a silver lining when you lag the pack in the lead-off contest.

There was good news and bad news for billionaire Tom Steyer. The good: He had his best debate so far. The bad: That isn’t saying much. Steyer still seemed every bit the rich vanity candidate, armed with a few calculated interjections designed to make him stand out, but little beyond that. A man uncommonly pleased with himself, Steyer is certain he’d be the best candidate against Trump, though why that might be so remains a mystery, at least to this viewer.

When he tried to create a moment by declaring his opposition to the repolished NAFTA agreement (the United States Mexico Canada Agreement, Trump calls it), saying the United States should use access to our markets to force other countries to deal with climate change, Klobuchar emphasized that politicians in the arena actually had to make decisions in real time, and that the reworked trade agreement was important to strengthen relations with Canada and Mexico.

Her best moment, however, was her remarkable closing about the hard-pressed people with whom her sympathies lay. If you haven’t seen it, it’s worth watching. It was the kind of statement that makes a candidate stand out — both on stage and in voters’ memories.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh